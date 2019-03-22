Fires rage after China chemical blast
The death toll from a huge blast at a chemical plant in eastern China has jumped to 47, with 90 badly injured, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The powerful explosion followed a fire at the factory which produces fertiliser.

The casualty numbers make it one of China's worst industrial accidents in recent years.

