China chemical blast: Fires rage at fertiliser plant
The death toll from a huge blast at a chemical plant in eastern China has jumped to 47, with 90 badly injured, according to state news agency Xinhua.
The powerful explosion followed a fire at the factory which produces fertiliser.
The casualty numbers make it one of China's worst industrial accidents in recent years.
22 Mar 2019
