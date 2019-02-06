Martial arts at China's new year TV gala
China's new year gala: Martial arts and patriotism

China's lunar new year gala is the most viewed TV programme around the globe.

This year the highlight was thousands of martial arts students dazzling the audience with their synchronised moves.

