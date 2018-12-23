Thousands make ice fog to mark solstice

Media player
Thousands make ice fog to mark winter solstice in China
Residents of China's north-eastern Heilongjiang province gathered to mark the winter solstice by spraying hot water into the freezing air to create swathes of ice fog.
Thousands of people braved sub-zero temperatures to take part in the eye-catching celebration of the shortest day of the year - though it's not a trick to try at home.
