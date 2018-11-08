Which of these newsreaders isn't real?

Media player
China's 'AI newsreader': Which of these isn't real?
China's Xinhua news agency says it has developed an artificial intelligence news presenter, ready to take over 24/7, every single day of the year.
Read more: China unveils AI news presenter
08 Nov 2018
