China bus plunge: Fight blamed for causing fatal crash
Security footage from a bus which crashed into a river in China has revealed that the driver was fighting with a passenger moments earlier.
The bus plunged 50m (164ft) off a bridge into the Yangtze River in Chongqing on Sunday - at least 13 people died and two more are missing.
02 Nov 2018
