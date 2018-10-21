Giant cave hall found down sinkhole
Video

Giant cave hall discovered down sinkhole in Guangxi, China

Chinese and British climbers have found a cave hall at the bottom of a 200-metre long sinkhole in Guangxi, China, state TV says.

The large cave hall is estimated to be 6.7 million cubic metres.

The team lowered themselves into the sinkhole using a single rope.

It is hoped the discovery will help geologists to understand the region better.

