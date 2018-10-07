Interpol chief's wife shares last text

Media player
Meng Hongwei: Missing Interpol head's wife shares text
The wife of missing Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has shared the final text he sent her - a knife emoji, symbolising danger.
Grace Meng, who did not want to be identified for fear for her own safety, told journalists she thought he was in trouble.
She issued an emotional plea for international help to find her husband.
07 Oct 2018
