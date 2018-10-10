From fashionless communism to Rihanna's dress

Video

Chinese dress designer Guo Pei's big break came when a singer she had never heard of, named Rihanna, contacted her about a yellow dress she had seen pictures of.

The pop star wore it to the New York Met Gala - sparking a viral meme as the outfit was compared to an omelette.

But for Guo Pei it led her to Paris Fashion Week and international acclaim.

Born in 1960s communist China, where "there was no fashion at all", Guo Pei told the BBC how she took the "unthinkable" risk of quitting a well-paid job to fulfil her dream of designing and making dresses.