Chinese reporter removed from Tory conference

China CCTV reporter removed from Tory conference
Chinese state TV reporter Kong Linlin was arrested on Sunday after disrupting an event in the UK discussing political freedoms in Hong Kong.
She is alleged to have slapped a young Tory activist at the Conservative Party Conference fringe event.
She has been released while police investigations continue.
The Chinese Embassy has asked for an apology from organisers for ejecting her from the event.
02 Oct 2018
