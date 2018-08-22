'Mass murder' fear for Muslim Uighurs

Video

Nury Turkel of the Uighur Human Rights Project has said various reports have suggested a million Muslim Uighurs are being held in so called internment camps in their homeland of Xinjiang.

He told BBC Hardtalk's Shaun Ley: "I am afraid of mass murder because we don't know, other than a few individuals have managed to leave the camps. People are not leaving. Where have those million people gone? What are they being charged of?"

China has said reports it is holding a million Muslim Uighurs in detention in Xinjiang are "completely untrue". Uighurs enjoyed full rights but "those deceived by religious extremism... shall be assisted by resettlement and re-education", officials said earlier this month.

