'They said they would smash our windows'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ai Weiwei fans mourn as Beijing studio destroyed

The dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei says the authorities in Beijing have demolished his studio there.

Ai has lived in Germany since leaving China in 2015. He is a strong critic of China's government.

  • 05 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Ai Weiwei 'shocked' by Liu Xiaobo death