Road collapse caught on camera in China

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Road collapse caught on CCTV cameras in China
Around 50m of the road fell away in the province of Sichuan on Sunday, reportedly following days of heavy rain.
-
02 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-china-44684315/road-collapse-caught-on-cctv-cameras-in-chinaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window