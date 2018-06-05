Police officer pulls cobra from minivan

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police officer pulls king cobra from minivan in China
The officer in China's south-west Yunnan province pulled the king cobra out from the dashboard.
-
05 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-china-44372721/police-officer-pulls-king-cobra-from-minivan-in-chinaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window