Robots and opera in HK sci-fi film

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hong Kong sci-fi film mixes robots and Chinese opera
Featuring flying warrior robots and guitar-toting opera singers, Hong Kong animation Dragon's Delusion aims to break stereotypes of Chinese culture.
Its producers made the film after a successful crowdfunding exercise.
Video by Gwyneth Ho of BBC News Chinese and Tessa Wong.
-
21 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-china-44298994/hong-kong-sci-fi-film-mixes-robots-and-chinese-operaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window