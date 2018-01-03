China's uphill struggle with poverty

Media player
China's uphill struggle fighting extreme poverty
The country has radical plans to meet President Xi Jinping's huge promise to lift 43 million people out of extreme poverty in three years.
John Sudworth reports from Sichuan province.
03 Jan 2018
