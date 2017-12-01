Mass evictions as Beijing is spruced up
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mass evictions as Beijing is spruced up

The Chinese capital is undergoing massive social upheaval. Entire neighbourhoods are being destroyed so they can look more attractive.

But the changes are not just to buildings. Many of the poorer residents living there have been told they are now no longer welcome and have to leave their homes.

The BBC's Stephen McDonell went to visit a Beijing suburb in the process of being torn down.

  • 01 Dec 2017
Go to next video: Chinese man sues over demolition of home