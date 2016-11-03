Chinese city's odd motoring penalty

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chinese city reintroduces odd motoring punishment
Police in China's Shenzhen city have re-launched an unusual punishment for people who drive with their full beams on. As well as a 300 yuan fine (£36), they are also made to stare into car lights for 60 seconds.
Video produced by Jilla Dastmalchi and Kerry Allen.
BBC Monitoring reports and analyses news from TV, radio, web and print media around the world.
You can follow BBC Monitoring on Twitter and Facebook.
-
03 Nov 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-china-37865913/chinese-city-reintroduces-odd-motoring-punishmentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window