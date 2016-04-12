Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Left behind' child tells of wait for parents
As China has developed, many millions of people have moved from the countryside to huge cities to work in factories. But their children have not been taken with them.
BBC's Newsround hears from one child who has been "left behind".
-
12 Apr 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window