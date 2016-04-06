Money taped to man's legs
Panama Papers: How China's wealth is sneaked abroad

Leaked files from the Panamanian law firm, Mossack Fonseca, show almost one third of the its business comes from its offices in Hong Kong and China.

These files show the staggering amounts of cash leaving China, a move that is undermining the countries fragile economy while flooding overseas markets.

Celia Hatton reports.

