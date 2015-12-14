Video

Security officials have pushed journalists, diplomats and supporters away from a court at the start of the trial of one of China's most prominent human rights lawyers.

Pu Zhiqiang, who is accused of "inciting ethnic hatred" and "picking quarrels and provoking trouble", has been detained since May 2014.

Mr Pu posted seven comments on social media mocking the ruling Communist Party and questioning policies towards the country's minorities.

John Sudworth reports from Beijing.