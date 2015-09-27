Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
China's $2bn pledge for developing world
Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to establish a $2bn (£1.3bn) fund to assist developing countries and to significantly increase investment.
Addressing a UN summit on development goals, Mr Xi said investment would reach $12bn over the next 15 years.
He also said China would cancel debts to the world's least developed nations, including small island nations.
The BBC's James Robbins reports.
-
27 Sep 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window