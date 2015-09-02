Rupert Wingfield-Hayes and Betty Barr
WW2: 'Jubilation' at end of Japanese internment

China is preparing to stage a huge military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Asia.

The country was partially occupied by the Japanese during the conflict - around 14m Chinese people died.

In Shanghai, many Britons were among those held in internment camps by the Japanese.

The BBC's Rupert Wingfield-Hayes, whose great uncle General Hayes witnessed the surrender, has been back to Shanghai to meet survivors.

