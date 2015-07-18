Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
China deports last foreign tourists from Inner Mongolia
The last of 20 foreign tourists arrested in Ordos, Inner Mongolia are to be deported from China.
The group, which included nine Britons, were detained on 10 July during a tour of ancient China and accused of watching banned terrorist videos.
The tourists said that the incident was a misunderstanding, and that they were watching a documentary about Genghis Khan.
The BBC's Carrie Gracie reports from Ordos.
-
18 Jul 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-china-33578914/china-deports-last-foreign-tourists-from-inner-mongoliaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window