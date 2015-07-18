Tourists detained
China deports last foreign tourists from Inner Mongolia

The last of 20 foreign tourists arrested in Ordos, Inner Mongolia are to be deported from China.

The group, which included nine Britons, were detained on 10 July during a tour of ancient China and accused of watching banned terrorist videos.

The tourists said that the incident was a misunderstanding, and that they were watching a documentary about Genghis Khan.

The BBC's Carrie Gracie reports from Ordos.

  • 18 Jul 2015