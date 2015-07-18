Video

The last of 20 foreign tourists arrested in Ordos, Inner Mongolia are to be deported from China.

The group, which included nine Britons, were detained on 10 July during a tour of ancient China and accused of watching banned terrorist videos.

The tourists said that the incident was a misunderstanding, and that they were watching a documentary about Genghis Khan.

The BBC's Carrie Gracie reports from Ordos.