Gao Bingguo setting a world record for being covered in the most bees
Beekeeper covered in stinging insects sets record in China

A beekeeper in China has a set a new Guinness World record after coating his body with more than 109 kg of bees.

Fellow beekeepers in Tai'an City in China's Shandong Province helped pour bees from hundreds of beehives onto Gao Bingguo's body.

James Menendez reports.

  • 26 May 2015
