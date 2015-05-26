Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Beekeeper covered in stinging insects sets record in China
A beekeeper in China has a set a new Guinness World record after coating his body with more than 109 kg of bees.
Fellow beekeepers in Tai'an City in China's Shandong Province helped pour bees from hundreds of beehives onto Gao Bingguo's body.
James Menendez reports.
-
26 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-china-32882165/beekeeper-covered-in-stinging-insects-sets-record-in-chinaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window