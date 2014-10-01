Media player
Paul Zimmerman: 'Why I took umbrella to China National Day in HK'
Paul Zimmerman, who is a Hong Kong local councillor, explains why he took a yellow umbrella to protest at a China National Day reception in Hong Kong.
Thousands have joined pro-democracy protests in central Hong Kong, as they spread on China's 65th National Day.
The protesters want China to withdraw plans to vet candidates for the next Hong Kong leadership election in 2017.
Mr Zimmerman said he was concerned about what the security at the reception would do when he raised his yellow umbrella, he was not removed from the event.
01 Oct 2014
