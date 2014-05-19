Media player
Chinese foster home cares for children with disabilities
The vast majority of children living in Chinese orphanages are coping with serious health problems or disabilities that require special attention.
The BBC's Beijing Bureau visited one private foster home on the outskirts of Beijing to see how they care for children, many of whom were abandoned by their families.
19 May 2014
