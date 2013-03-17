Media player
Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for renaissance
The new Chinese President, Xi Jinping, has said he will fight for "the great renaissance of the Chinese nation," in his first speech as head of state.
He was speaking at the end of the annual National People's Congress.
Martin Patience reports.
17 Mar 2013
