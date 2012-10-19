Media player
Fresh tensions arise over East China Sea islands
China's navy has started carrying out military exercises in the East China Sea, the latest move in a bitter territorial dispute with Japan.
The uninhibited islands, known in China as Diaoyu and Senkaku to the Japanese, have previously caused violent protests in China after Japan recently bought three of the islands.
Martin Patience reports.
19 Oct 2012
