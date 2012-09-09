Video

The people of Hong Kong are voting in an election which could pave the way for universal suffrage - one person, one vote.

For the first time, more than half of the 70 seats on the governing legislative council will be directly elected.

Universal suffrage needs the support of more than half the members of the legislative council.

The poll comes a day after Hong Kong's chief executive, Leung Chun-ying, scrapped plans for compulsory Chinese patriotism lessons in schools.

The BBC's Juliana Liu says that China's relationship with Hong Kong is very much the focus of the elections.