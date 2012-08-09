'No contest' to China murder charge

Video

The wife of Chinese politician Bo Xilai has said she does not contest charges that she murdered British businessman Neil Heywood.

Gu Kailai is accused of poisoning Mr Heywood in 2011 in Chongqing, where her husband was the Communist party head. The scandal claimed her husband's career and rocked the Chinese Communist party.

John Sudworth says the trial in the city of Hefei ended unexpectedly quickly.