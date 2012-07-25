Media player
Chinese housewife claims world's deepest female voice
Mei Ke Li is a Beijing housewife and mother of one who is convinced she has the deepest voice in the world of any woman.
She has entered a number of talent competitions including Legendary Me which is made by and broadcast on Youku, China's equivalent of YouTube which has tens of millions of viewers.
Hear more on the impact social media is having in China on It Started with a Tweet Listen again via the World Service website or download the podcast.
25 Jul 2012
