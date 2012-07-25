Video

Mei Ke Li is a Beijing housewife and mother of one who is convinced she has the deepest voice in the world of any woman.

She has entered a number of talent competitions including Legendary Me which is made by and broadcast on Youku, China's equivalent of YouTube which has tens of millions of viewers.

