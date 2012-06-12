Media player
Heavy smog caused by burning straw affects China
Heavy smog covered the city of Bengbu in China's eastern Anhui province on Sunday, 10 June, forcing people to stay indoors.
The pollution is being blamed on local farmers who burn straw in their fields after the wheat harvest.
Xiaoyun Yao reports.
12 Jun 2012
