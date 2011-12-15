Video

Wukan - home to more than 10,000 people - is a village in revolt.

Local officials have fled and the villagers have set up makeshift roadblocks - branches covering the street - at the village's entrances.

This week the villagers' fury reached a new pitch after they alleged that the authorities had beaten to death one of their own.

That is denied by local officials, who say the villager died of natural causes while being held in police custody.

Martin Patience reports from Wukan.