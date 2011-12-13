Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Christian Bale defends film about Nanjing massacre
The star and director of Flowers of War, a film telling the story of 1937's Nanjing Massacre, both say it is wrong to accuse the movie of being Chinese propaganda.
The massacre of tens of thousands of Chinese people by the invading Japanese army remains a sore point between the two countries, because China says it feels Japan has never properly apologised for the atrocity.
Actor Christian Bale and director Zhang Yimou deny the accusations of propaganda and say they hope the film will not stir up anger among audiences.
Michael Bristow reports from Beijing.
-
13 Dec 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-china-16153164/christian-bale-defends-film-about-nanjing-massacreRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window