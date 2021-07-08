The Philippines says it has removed a floating barrier installed by China to block Philippine fishing boats entering a contested area in the South China Sea.

Manila says China violated its fishing rights with the 300m (1,000ft) barrier in the Scarborough Shoal.

Footage released by the Philippines Coast Guard appears to show one of its personnel cutting a rope attached to white buoys.

China claims more than 90% of the South China Sea and seized the shoal in 2012.

