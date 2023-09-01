Typhoon Saola and Storm Haikui head towards China seen from satellite
China has issued its highest typhoon warning as Typhoon Saola approaches its south-eastern coast.
Tropical Storm Haikui has also been forecast to strengthen into a typhoon and is expected to make landfall on China's Zhejiang Province around 3 September.
The scene was captured by the GOES satellite, by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.