Suspended precariously in mid-air, drone footage, exclusively obtained by the BBC, shows the passengers of a stranded cable car in Pakistan.

All of the people inside the cable car, six children and two adults, were saved during a 12 hour rescue operation which included a military helicopter and zip wire experts.

The owner of the cable car company in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was later arrested by police on multiple charges including negligence and endangering valuable lives.

