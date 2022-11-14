Taiwan resumes war games aimed at repelling China

Taiwan has resumed military drills after cancelling an exercise because of a looming typhoon.

The annual war games, known as the Han Kuang Exercise, are meant to test the island's air and sea defences in case of a Chinese invasion.

This drills this year are the biggest since the exercise began in 1984, amid rising tensions between Taiwan and mainland China.

Taiwan sees itself as a self-ruled island with its own set of laws and democratically elected leaders. Beijing sees Taiwan as a breakaway province to be reunited with China, by force if necessary.

The BBC's Rupert Wingfield-Hayes watched as helicopters and troops took part in a drill at Taiwan's international airport.