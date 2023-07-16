Footage shows the dramatic moment a mountain landslide buries a tunnel in South Korea.

A third day of torrential rain has caused landslides, power cuts, and damage to infrastructure across the country.

Thousands of people have been affected by evacuation orders and at least 22 people are dead as heavy rain and floods hit the country.

