Cars plough through floodwater in Delhi

Heavy rain in India's capital has caused parts of the city to flood, leaving residents stranded and vehicles at a standstill.

People have had to plough on through the floods - or sit in the water in traffic jams.

A local resident, Sarita Gupta, said: "I don't know what the government is doing about this. It's not just one year it happens every year."

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.