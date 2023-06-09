An escalator carrying dozens of people at a train station in South Korea suddenly changed its direction, resulting in three people going to hospital with serious injuries.

A number of other passengers at Sunae station in Budang-gu, south of Seoul, suffered minor injuries in the incident, according to Gyeonggi-do Fire and Disaster department.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.