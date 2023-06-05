Climber found in Everest ‘death zone’ rescued

Nepali guide Gelje Sherpa found a Malaysian climber shivering and clutching a rope in the area of Mount Everest called the "death zone", where temperatures can dip to -30C.

He carried the climber down from 8,500m above sea level over the course of six hours.

Nepali tourism official Bigyan Koirala said it was "almost impossible to rescue climbers at that altitude" and that it was a "very rare operation".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.