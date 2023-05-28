Several of India's top wrestlers have been dragged away and detained by police during the latest protest against the alleged abuse of female athletes.

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia are among those detained near the Indian parliament in Delhi.

The athletes are demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh - an influential lawmaker and politician from the governing BJP - who is accused of sexual abuse and harassment of female wrestlers - allegations he denies.