Violence broke out on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima as riot police wrestled people protesting the meeting of world leaders.

Police could be seen pinning protesters to the ground on Sunday after a brawl broke out.

The G7 comprises the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan – and eight other nations have been invited this year. They're meeting to discuss the war in Ukraine and other foreign policy points - including their relationships with China.

Protests also took place on Saturday, with demonstrators accusing the G7 nations of escalating the war in Ukraine, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.