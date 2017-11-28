Space debris fireball lights up Japan skies

A fireball that streaked across the sky in southern Japan may have been caused by space debris from a Chinese rocket.

The National Astronomical Observatory of Japan said it observed the incident at 11:00 local time (16:00 BST).

It said the movement of the objects suggested it was not a meteorite but "looked exactly like the atmospheric entry of debris from a rocket" possibly from a Chinese launch in November.

The space junk was predicted to land in the sea and posed no danger to residents.