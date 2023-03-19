Former PM Imran Khan's chaotic court summons in 60 seconds

The former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, is answering charges of corruption, which he dismisses as politically motivated, at a court in Islamabad.

A warrant for his arrest was suspended on Friday on the condition that he appear at court.

He was accompanied by armed security as he left his home in Lahore, which was raided by police after he left.

The BBC's Caroline Davies travelled with Mr Khan.

