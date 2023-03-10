One of the biggest films making waves at the Oscars this year is Everything Everywhere All at Once - an outrageous sci-fi movie in which Michelle Yeoh plays the role of Evelyn Wang.

Her portrayal of the laundromat owner turned superhero has got her an Oscars nomination in the lead actress category. If she wins, she'll become the first Asian woman ever to bag the award. Ahead of the ceremony, Michelle Yeoh tells the BBC what it means to her.