Japan was forced to blow up its new rocket during a failed launch on Tuesday, setting back efforts to crack a market led by Elon Musk's Space X.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency says the H3 rocket launched but the second engine failed to ignite so a decision was made to abort the mission. Officials are trying to determine the cause of the failure.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.