At least 17 people have died in a huge fire at a state-run fuel depot in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

Sixty people were injured, with many people severely burned. Hundreds living in residential areas near the fire had to be evacuated.

Indonesian officials are calling for an audit of "all fuel facilities and infrastructures".

