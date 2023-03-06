A skyscraper in Hong Kong which was under construction has gone up in flames.

Two people were reported injured and taken to hospital.

The fire may have started on the bamboo scaffolding on the outside of the building, according to local media. But there has been no official confirmation of the cause.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.